El Monterey breakfast wraps being recalled

You may want to check your freezers because there's another recall that you should now about.

More than 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps are being recalled.

El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps are being pulled off the shelves across the country because they may have pieces of material, including small rocks.

The recall affects the 8-pack family size of the egg, potato, bacon and cheese wrap.

Ruiz foods products produced the wraps in January of 2019.

Officials are urging customers to throw out the products immediately or return them to the store of purchase.