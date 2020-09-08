El Dorado fire was sparked by pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The El Dorado fire in San Bernardino County was sparked by a pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party, according to fire officials.

So far, the flames have burned more than 7,000 acres.

Now the woman best known for popularizing gender reveal parties says it has got to stop, because this is not the first time a gender reveal party has led to catastrophe.

In 2017, an Arizona man was ordered to pay $8 million in restitution for causing a 45,000 acre fire at his gender reveal party back in 2017.

He revealed that his wife was pregnant with a boy by shooting at a target filled with a highly explosive substance.

