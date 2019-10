We’re jumping into the ring because Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is making his big return to the WWE.

The 47-year-old actor revealed his comeback on Twitter, “Finally, I come back home to my WWE universe.”

FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown will premiere right here on Khon2 this Friday at 7 p.m.

The star-studded show will also mark the 20th anniversary of the program.