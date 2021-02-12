Dwayne Johnson has ‘surreal’ look back in TV’s ‘Young Rock’

This image released by NBC shows Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, from left, Adrian Groulx as Dwayne and Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson in a scene from “Young Rock,” debuting on Feb. 16. (Mark Taylor/NBC via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Dwayne Johnson sold the idea for a TV comedy about his colorful early years to NBC in early 2020, he was happy to share the news with his family. But days later, his father died at age 75.

Johnson says his dad’s death changed “Young Rock” and that he decided to lean more into his dad’s ability to make anyone feel good.

Johnson plays himself in the sitcom, with a trio of actors playing him in childhood, as a teen and a young man. Johnson said it’s “surreal” to watch his life play out in the series.

“Young Rock” is structured around Johnson’s depiction as a presidential candidate. The series debuts at 8 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.