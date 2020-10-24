Dutch organization turns trash into treasure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Dutch non-profit organization is helping to get rid of plastic in the ocean by turning the trash into treasure. The Ocean Clean Up announced a new initiative to take ocean plastics and recycle them into useful and durable sunglasses.

The Ocean Clean Up says its goal is to remove most, if not all, plastic from the ocean through this campaign. The first batch of plastic, certified from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP), was first collected in December of 2019 after the organization’s ocean cleanup system was deployed in 2018. The non-profit shared that the first set of sunglasses have already been made with designs by renowned designer Yves Béhar and his team in California.

The glasses are crafted in Italy by Safilo, a leading Italian eyewear company and sunglasses manufacturer.

Ocean Clean-Up adds that all profits from the sunglass help fund the continuation of the cleanup, as 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the next cleanup operation.

“It’s incredible to think that only a year ago this plastic was polluting our oceans and now it’s something beautiful, thereby turning a problem into a solution,” said Boyan Slat, Founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup. “Of course, The Ocean Cleanup is only here today because of our supporters, so I am excited these sunglasses are just another opportunity for everyone to be part of the cleanup and help us maximize our impact.”

The organization revealed that while recycle ocean plastic is not a new concept, achieving this type of recycling on a commercial scale has never been done before.

Each pair of sunglasses is estimated to enable cleaning an equivalent of 24 football fields worth of the GPGP, according to Ocean Cleanup. The first batch of sunglasses will equate to approximately 500,000 football fields of ocean cleanup.

The sunglasses can be purchased on their website for $199.

