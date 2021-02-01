Dustin Diamond dead at 44

NEW YORK – MAY 21: Actor Dustin Diamond joins the cast of “The Awesome 80’s Prom at Webster Hall on May 21, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 06: Dustin Diamond is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios on September 6, 2013 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 3: Leif Garret watches as Dustin Diamond signs a tee shirt before a taping of Former Child Star Week on Hollywood Squares at CBS Studios August 3, 2003 in Hollywood, California. Spade and the others are co-stars of the film Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – JANUARY 13: Actor Dustin Diamond arrives at the 24th annual Adult Video News Awards Show at the Mandalay Bay Events Center January 13, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 20: Actor Dustin Diamond poses with the Gibson lounge at the Gibson Guitar and Entertainment Tonight celebrity hospitality lodge in the Miner’s Club during the 2007 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2007 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images For KC Events)

NEW YORK – MAY 21: Actress Angie Blocher and actor Dustin Diamond join the cast of “The Awesome 80’s Prom at Webster Hall on May 21, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 20: Actor Dustin Diamond poses for a portrait during the 2007 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2007 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – MAY 21: Actor Dustin Diamond joins the cast of “The Awesome 80’s Prom at Webster Hall on May 21, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – MAY 21: Actress Kate Wood Riley, actor Dustin Diamond, and actor Jason Carden join the cast of “The Awesome 80’s Prom at Webster Hall on May 21, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech on the popular 1990s high school comedy “Saved by the Bell,” has died. He was 44.

Diamond’s manager Roger Paul confirmed the news on Monday. TMZ was first to report Diamond’s death.

The 44-year-old was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 small cell carcinoma and was undergoing chemotherapy.

TMZ reports a source close to the actor told them Diamond died Monday morning after his “condition had greatly declined since last week.”

According to TMZ, Diamond’s dad and girlfriend were by his side when he passed away.

Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell” from the late ’80s to the ’90s. He told TMZ he was not asked to be on the show’s reboot which is streaming on Peacock TV.

According to Page Six, Diamond recently said his dying wish was “meet his idol Justin Chancellor, the British bassist from heavy metal band Tool,” and to visit Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World in Florida.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which Diamond starred in. A sequel was launched on Peacock last fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Diamond was not included.

He starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.” In December 2013, Diamond appeared on an episode of OWN’s “Where Are They Now?” and became a house member in the 12th season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Diamond was sued several times for delinquent taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments. He has appeared on reality TV shows, made a sex tape and produced a tell-all documentary on Lifetime TV called “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.” In 2015, he was sentenced to serve four months in jail for his part in a Wisconsin barroom stabbing.

“Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too — a strength and a flaw, all in one,” wrote Paul.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.