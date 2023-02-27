LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 33-year-old man was pulled over while going 156 mph in Lansing on Sunday, according to the Michigan State Police.

The man, from Owosso, Michigan, was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger and was stopped on I-496 east near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police say.

The man was driving on a restricted license with conditions, MSP said.

The speed limit where the man was stopped in Lansing was 70 mph, so he was allegedly going 86 mph over the speed limit.

Police said the driver was issued a citation for reckless driving and violating the conditions on a restricted license, both misdemeanors.

The man was released while the prosecutor’s office reviews the charges, MSP said.

According to the city of Lansing, violators going 26-plus mph over the speed limit face a fine of $240.