Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (KCPQ) - Two beloved therapy dogs that were removed from Snohomish High School will return to classrooms, but it didn't come without a fight from students who took a stand.

Sage is a therapy dog and a regular at the high school. He even has his own staff ID card, but the golden retriever has been absent after the Snohomish School District removed him and another dog named Winston from the classroom.