‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ makes Disney+ debut

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The wait is over. The first episode of ” Doogie Kamealoha M. D. is now on Disney Plus. It’s a remake of the 90’s show “Doogie Howser, M.D.”

The Disney series was shot on Oahu — mainly at the UH Cancer Center in Kaka’ako, with some local actors like Pearl City High School graduate Jason Scott Lee, who plays the father, and Matthew Sato who plays the older brother of the main character.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The show’s writer and executive producer Kourtney Kang was born in Hawai’i. Kang says she is looking to create an authentic representation of the islands and local families based on her experiences.