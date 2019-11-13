Don’t fall for $75 Costco ‘anniversary’ coupon scam on Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Steer clear of this scam on social media!

Costco confirmed a $75 “Anniversary” coupon that’s being advertised on Facebook is a scam.

The scam asks you to share the Facebook post and complete several surveys, with links leading to websites not operated or sponsored by Costco.

You’re then prompted to enter personal details like your name, address and phone number.

After you complete all the steps, you’re then asked to sign up for “Reward Offers” by applying for a credit card or a paid subscription service.

Anyone who completes the aforementioned tasks is eligible for the “anniversary” coupon.

Costco has responded to the scam with the following statement:

“While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco. Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax,” the company wrote on Facebook.

Despite several posts out there, Costco is NOT giving away $75 coupons. While we love our fans and our members, this… Posted by Costco on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Costco users are advised to “think before you click” and delete any questionable emails and texts.

Be aware of suspicious posts or ads with offers that may seem too good to be true, the company added.

