HONOLULU (KHON2) — How would you like to add “Chief Rice-Tok Creator” to your resume? The company SEEDS OF CHANGE is looking for someone to help launch its TikTok. If you’re a foodie who has culinary chops and an eye for creativity, then this summer gig might be for you.

Create 10 weeks of killer content, and in exchange, one person will get paid $25,000 and receive a year’s supply of the organic food brand’s rice and grain varieties.

“Our ideal Chief Rice-Tok Creator is someone who can show how easy it is to use SEEDS OF CHANGE™ rice and grains to make better-for-you moments and nutrient rich meals through engaging content – all while having tons of fun in the process,” Angie Madigan, Vice President Marketing, Mars Food North America, said in the announcement. “We’re excited to have a talented, aspiring creator help us launch our presence on TikTok and connect with our community in new ways.”

Click here to enter by sharing a TikTok video showcasing your ultimate rice recipe with the hashtag #BeASeedofChange. Deadline is June 20.