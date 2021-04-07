Disneyland reopens April 30: Here’s which rides, restaurants will be open

(KTLA) – In anticipation of the April 30 reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, Disney this week released details on which attractions and restaurants guests will be able to enjoy again when the “Happiest Place on Earth” welcomes back visitors.
Keep in mind that not all rides and dining experiences will be open, and parades and nighttime spectaculars have been put on hold.
Additionally, the fastpass and single rider options — two ways to bypass lines at select attractions — have been paused temporarily. And as Disney notes on its website, some experiences “may be modified, limited in capacity and subject to availability or closure.”
Here’s which attractions and entertainment experiences are scheduled to be open again:
Disneyland
- Alice in Wonderland
- Astro Orbitor
- Autopia
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Casey Jr. Circus Train
- Disneyland Railroad
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Gadget’s Go Coaster
- Haunted Mansion
- Indiana Jones Adventure
- “It’s a small world”
- King Arthur Carrousel
- Mad Tea Party
- Main Street Vehicles
- Mark Twain Riverboat
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Pinocchio’s Daring Journey
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin
- Snow White’s Enchanted Wish
- Space Mountain
- Splash Mountain
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Tarzan’s Treehouse
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Enchanted Tiki Room
California Adventure
- Games of Pixar Pier
- Goofy’s Sky School
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
- Incredicoaster
- Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind
- Jessie’s Critter Carousel
- Jumpin’ Jellyfish
- Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters
- Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!
- Pixar Pal-A-Round – Non-Swinging
- Pixar Pal-A-Round – Swinging
- Radiator Springs Racers
- Silly Symphony Swings
- Soarin’ Around the World
- Surprise Character Sightings
- The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure
- Toy Story Midway Mania!
- Turtle Talk with Crush
The following dining experiences are scheduled to be open (again all subject to modifications, capacity limits and availability or closure):
Disneyland
- Bengal Barbecue
- Café Orleans
- Churros
- French Market Restaurant
- Galactic Grill
- Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
- Ice Cream Carts
- Jolly Holiday Bakery Café
- Little Red Wagon
- Market House
- Milk Stand
- Mint Julep Bar
- Plaza Inn
- Popcorn
- Red Rose Taverne
- River Belle Terrace
- Ronto Roasters
- Ship to Shore Marketplace
- Stage Door Café
- The Tropical Hideaway
California Adventure
- Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats
- Angry Dogs
- Award Wieners
- Carthay Circle Lounge
- Churros
- Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill
- Cozy Cone Motel – Cones 1-3 (Churros, Ice Cream, Cone-coctions)
- Cappuccino Cart
- Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe
- Flo’s V8 Cafe
- Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop
- Hollywood Lounge
- Ice Cream Carts
- Lamplight Lounge
- Pacific Wharf Distribution Co.
- Popcorn
- Poultry Palace
- Rita’s Baja Blenders
- Señor Buzz Churros
- Smokejumpers Grill
- Sonoma Terrace
- Studio Catering Co.
Full details can be found on the Disneyland Resort’s website.