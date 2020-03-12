Disneyland and California Adventure latest to close doors due to coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The happiest place on earth is about to be the loneliest place on earth. Disneyland and California Adventure are temporarily closing their doors due to coronavirus concerns. They are the latest in a string of closures, delays and cancellations citing the virus as the reason.
The parks will close beginning March 14 and will remain closed through the end of the month. The company said they will follow the guidance of officials and agencies.
