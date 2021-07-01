Disney World giving away 50 free passes for 50th Anniversary Celebration

A guest at Disney World was filmed hopping out of a ride vehicle over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving away free passes to 50 people whose “inspirational acts of kindness, compassion and creativity best exemplify the values of a Disney Magic Maker.”

For the selection process, Disney has opened up nominations on its Disney Magic Makers contest website. Nominations will be accepted until October 1. The contest is open to U.S. residents over the age of 18 and nominees must be at least 13 years old at the time they are nominated.

The 50 nominees who are chosen will get a free trip to Disney World along with a free one year subscription to Disney+.