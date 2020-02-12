Disney raises prices at theme parks

It’ll cost you more to visit the happiest place on earth.

Both Disneyland and Disneyworld are raising prices.

For Disneyland, a one-day park hopper ticket will now cost more than $200 dollars.

The higher ticket prices come as Disney adds to it’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Land and California Adventure prepares to open its Marvel Avengers Campus.

Disney is offering cheaper tickets for slower days, like weekdays in the off season.

But the lowest price is still upwards of a hundred dollars and that’s just for one day.