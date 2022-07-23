The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques at Disney Parks are making a slight change to the titles of their employees. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(NEXSTAR) – Disney Parks will use newer, more gender-inclusive language to describe the employees who work at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques, according to updates shared to Disney’s websites.

The workers at the boutique, who were formerly known as “Fairy Godmothers-in-Training,” are now called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,” the sites indicate.

“With the wave of a magic wand — plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade — our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning,” reads a current description of the Magic Kingdom’s boutique. “Children can choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail polish and accessories — even a Disney costume.”

The boutiques, which had closed amid the pandemic, are reopening at Disney World and Disneyland on Aug. 25, the Disney Parks Blog confirmed in late June. In the blog post, the employees were already referred to as “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” An older blog post from before the pandemic had referred to the workers as “Fairy Godmothers-in-Training.”

Streaming the Magic, an independent Disney-themed blog, noted that the new language would allow cast members of any gender to “still be part of the process.”

A representative for the Disney Parks was not immediately available to comment.

Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques are located at Disneyland, Disney World and Disney cruise ships. Locations at Disney Springs, and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, will be reopening at a later date, according to the Disney Parks Blog.