Did you know these fun facts about US presidents?

Theodore Roosevelt stands in car giving a speech during 1912 Progressive Campaign. (Courtesy: Associated Press)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Before entering the White House, many presidents had unusual careers. Did you know Jimmy Carter was a peanut farmer? Did you know Abraham Lincoln once worked chopping rails for fences? The White House wasn’t even called the White House back in the day!

In honor of Presidents Day, here are some fun facts about the lives and legacies of U.S. presidents compiled by National Geographic.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

FUN FACTS

Before Theodore Roosevelt came into office in 1901, people called the White House building the President’s Palace, the President’s House and the Executive Mansion. Roosevelt officially named it the White House.



Teddy Roosevelt was the first president to ride in a car while in office.



Franklin Roosevelt, Teddy’s fifth cousin, was the first president to ride in an airplane.



Abraham Lincoln was the tallest U.S. president at 6 feet, 4 inches.



James Garfield, the 20th president, was the first left-handed president.

Millard Fillmore, the 13th president, was the first president to have a stepmother.



William Henry Harrison, the 9th president, was the only president who studied to become a medical doctor.



Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president, was given a $20 speeding ticket for riding his horse and buggy too fast down a street in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Johnson, the 17th president, was a tailor before he was president.



Harry Truman, the 33rd president, dealt with men’s clothing and accessories, particularly hats.



The White House’s first website went online in October 1994 during President Bill Clinton’s administration.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February.