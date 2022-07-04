HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fourth of July is a day to observe the country’s birthday, and this year, it turns 246 years old. Many people celebrate with fireworks, hotdogs (150 million in total) and beer, lots of it.

But how much do you know about the holiday? WalletHub’s panel of experts were polled to add insight into the facts and figures.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

KEY FACTS

$7.7 billion : Amount Americans plan to spend on Fourth of July food

: Amount Americans plan to spend on Fourth of July food 150 million : Number of hot dogs eaten each Fourth of July

: Number of hot dogs eaten each Fourth of July $1.4+ billion : Amount Americans plan to spend on Fourth of July beer and wine.

: Amount Americans plan to spend on Fourth of July beer and wine. $2.4+ billion : Estimated amount spent on fireworks in 2021 (66% of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4)

: Estimated amount spent on fireworks in 2021 (66% of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4) $6.9 million : Value of American flags imported annually

: Value of American flags imported annually 47.9 million: Number of people who travel 50+ miles from home for Fourth of July

FOOD & DRINK

BREAKDOWN IN NUMBERS

59% of Americans will attend a Fourth of July picnic

$7.7 billion planned spending on Fourth of July food

150 million hot dogs are consumed each Fourth of July

76 hot dogs is the record eaten in 10 minutes by Joey Chestnut in 2021

750 million pounds of chicken are purchased the week leading up to Fourth of July

Fourth of July is America’s top beer-drinking holiday

More than $1 billion estimated spending on beer

More than $450 million estimated spending on wine

GROCERY SPENDING IN 2021

$675 million — Beef

$281 million — Chicken

$172 million — Pork

$171 million — Berries

$153 million — Lettuce/Salad

$149 million — Sausages

$137 million — Bacon

$118 million — Melons

$89 million — Tomatoes

$79 million — Cherries

$76 million — Frankfurters

$39 million — Turkey

$15 million — Smoked Ham/Pork

$11 million — Lamb

$2 million — Exotic

TRAVEL & SAFETY

47.9 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home this Fourth of July weekend, reaching 98% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019

3.55 million people will travel by plane

88% of travelers will arrive to their destination

More than 490 people are killed in Fourth of July car crashes each year

201 people died in 2020 Fourth of July car crashes involving a driver with a BAC of .08+ (up 158% from 2018)

303 lives could be saved over Fourth of July if people wear seat belts

$10K cost of the average DUI

To see more numbers, click here.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

This report is based on WalletHub projections and research, using information from the U.S. Census Bureau, the International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce and other national organizations.