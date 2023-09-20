KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — You probably heard the rumors from Inez, but maybe you can’t believe a word she says.

Jason Kelce, brother of Travis Kelce, recently said the Kansas City Chiefs star and Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift are “100% dating” — only to add that he was joking.

During an appearance on 94WP Morning Show, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce jokingly said he believes the rumors about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating to be true.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’ love life,” Jason Kelce said during the show. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100% true.”

He then quickly followed up, saying, “No, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

Rumors of the romance started after Travis said in a “New Heights” podcast episode that he failed to give Taylor Swift his phone number at her Kansas City stop on “The Eras Tour.”

Then, the “Cruel Summer” singer, 33, and the Chiefs tight end, also 33, were rumored to have been “quietly hanging out” earlier this month.

Travis Kelce has been asked multiple times about dating the pop star, but hasn’t confirmed anything publicly about the relationship.

Swift split from actor Joe Alwyn in April after six years together.

Travis Kelce had previously said he failed to give Taylor Swift his phone number during her Kansas City stop on “The Eras Tour.” (Getty Images/ AP Photo)

Representatives for both Swift and Jason Kelce have not commented on the rumored relationship, according to People.

And after all, who knows? Maybe the “Eagles” t-shirt hanging from the door will soon turn into a Chiefs jersey.