A delivery app is looking for pizza experts in all 50 states.

Slice, a delivery app, is dedicated to supporting local pizza shops and they are looking for one social media savvy person from each state to eat at and document their state’s local pizza joints.

The ‘head of pizza’ will be given $25 per week to taste test and receive a travel stipend, a content creation kit and free Slice swag.

Pizza lovers can apply on Slice’s website.