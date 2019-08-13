Authorities plan update in probe of Dayton mass shooting

This undated booking photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff shows Ethan Kollie. Federal agents say Kollie, a longtime friend of Dayton, Ohio, gunman, Connor Betts, bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine and a gun accessory used in a mass shooting, but there’s no indication that the man knew that his friend was planning a massacre. The accusations came as prosecutors unsealed charges against Kollie that they said were unrelated to the Aug. 4 shooting. (Montgomery County Sheriff via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are working to piece together what led to a mass shooting in Ohio after accusing the gunman’s friend of buying body armor used in the massacre.

Dayton, Ohio, officials plan an update on the investigation at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Federal authorities announced charges Monday against a longtime friend of gunman Connor Betts. Ethan Kollie is accused of lying on federal firearms forms while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

They also accused Kollie of buying armor and a 100-round magazine for Betts. They said there was no evidence he knew what Betts planned.

Police say Betts killed nine people including his sister on Aug. 4 before they killed him.

Kollie will appear Wednesday in federal court. His attorney says Kollie was shocked by the shooting.