Day 4 of SCOTUS hearings: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett as final day of hearings begin

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is taking the first steps towards approving Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett Thursday as the last day of confirmation hearings begin.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham scheduled a procedural vote for Thursday at 9 a.m. Barrett’s nomination was brought up for a vote at that meeting and has been delayed for a week, per committee rules.

The committee is scheduled to vote on her nomination Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. at 1 p.m. (ET).

This sets up a final confirmation vote on the Senate floor the week of Oct. 26, one week before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The meeting, which is a procedural formality, was held ahead of a panel of law experts and advocates who will testify for and against Barrett’s nomination. A panel of eight people, four for the nomination and four against are expected to testify.

The American Bar Association said Barrett was “highly qualified” which is the highest endorsement the association can give.

Graham pushed past Democratic objections and procedural moves to set the panel’s Oct. 22 vote on recommending her confirmation even before final witnesses testify before and against her nomination.

The session is without Barrett after long days of public testimony in which she stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions critical of abortion, the Affordable Care Act and other issues.

This comes after three days of hearings that included long hours of questioning. Democrats pressed Barrett on issues including the election, health care and abortion. Monday‘s hearing comprised of a full day of opening statements. Tuesday and Wednesday pivoted to a question-and-answer portion.

Barrett’s nomination has been the focus at a Capitol mostly shut down by COVID-19 protocols. The health care debate has been central to the week’s hearings, as Americans struggle during the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.