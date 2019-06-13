Dagger, ring of Taj Mahal builder set for auction

A ring and a dagger once owned by the builder of the Taj Mahal were on display Thursday ahead of an auction of jewels and weapons from Indian royalty at Christie's auction house in New York.

"You've got pieces that are associated with some of the greatest figures in Mughal India history," William Robinson, International head of world art at Christie's said.

In addition to Shah Jahan's dagger and ring, the collection has over 380 jewels and objects representing the elegance and wealth of 19th and early 20th century India.

"A lot of the princely families in India originally had these pieces made, whether they are miniatures, whether they are weapons, whether they are jewelry, had them made when they were wealthy. Politics in India have changed and a lot of them have sold over the years. Sort of ever since 1947. It's a lot of those pieces that have then come into this collection," Robinson said.

The Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence collection opens to the public June 14th.

The auction takes place June 19th in New York