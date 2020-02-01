Coronavirus case confirmed in Massachusetts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in Massachusetts has been confirmed in a man returning from Wuhan, China who is in his 20s and lives in Boston. That’s according to the Massachusetts government website Mass.gov.

The state reports the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission were notified by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the positive test results late Friday evening.

This is the eighth case of infection with 2019 Novel Coronavirus reported in the United States.

On Friday, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared the 2019 novel coronavirus a public health emergency and ordered any US citizens returning from the center of the outbreak in China to be quarantined for two weeks as a precaution. This followed a declaration Thursday by the World Health Organization that the coronavirus outbreak is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Also that day the CDC reported the first case of person-to-person transmission in Illinois between household members.

Massachusetts state health officials, in conjunction with Massport, local health departments, and other medical partners, have responded to prevent the spread of the virus.