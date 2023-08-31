HONOLULU (KHON) – A 5-year-old from Irvine, California, is proving that a small act of kindness can make a big impact.

The family of Dashiell “Dash” Hsu also have a home on Oahu. Upon learning about the wildfire devastation on Maui, the family harnessed the baking talents of mother Agnes Hsu and immediately sprang into action.

Mother Agnes Hsu and son Dashiell Hsu. The Hsu family splits their time between Orange County, California, and Oahu, Hawaii.

Dash baked cookies, set up a cookie stand, and sold them for $5 each in their Orange County, California neighborhood. The efforts raised $600 in two hours, which was donated to the Maui Strong Fund with the Hawai’i Community Foundation.

“He actually ended up raising $600, because people over donated,” explained Hsu.

“So he made 100 cookies, at $5 each. And that’s $500. But he actually made $600. If 100 kids across the country or the world, if they spend a dedicated weekend selling cookies, we can raise $50,000. He did that all by himself. So the message is, this can be done.”

Hsu hopes this inspires 100 other children to start their own cookie stand to help collectively raise $50,000 to help Maui individuals affected by the deadly wildfires.

Hsu crafted a post inviting fellow parents and children who are keen on setting up their own cookie stand for Maui.

“We really wanted to show people that it can be done, and in a very short amount of time,” said Hsu.