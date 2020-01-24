Companies have the end of the month to get rid of flavored e-cigarette cartridges

Breaking News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The health department is warning manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of flavored e-cigarette cartridges — get rid of them now before the FDA takes action.

The FDA announced the ban on January 2, and companies have until the end of the month to comply.

Under the policy, only menthol and tobacco flavors will be allowed.

Those pods are different from tank-based vaping products because you cannot refill them.

The significant rise of vaping among youth prompted the FDA to issue the ban.

