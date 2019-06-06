Colorado won't move huge boulder that fell on road

A boulder the size of house that crashed onto a southwestern Colorado state highway last month will stay put.

State officials plan to repair the road and leave the boulder where it came to rest. The boulder was the largest in a rockslide that destroyed pavement on a stretch of Colorado Highway 145 near the town of Dolores on May 24.

The large boulder crossed the road and left a trench on the highway that resembled a ditch.

Gov. Jared Polis said the state would save about $200,000 by not blasting the boulder. Cost of the repair to the road will be about $1.34 million, some of which will come from federal emergency funding.

Polis said that the boulder has been dubbed "Memorial Rock" because it fell on Memorial Day weekend.