COLOMBIA (AP) — Colombia’s Navy has released images of artifacts found scattered near a Spanish galleon laden with gold that sank to the bottom of the Caribbean off the coast of Colombia more than 300 years ago.

Videos show details of items, including what appears to be coins, cannons and bottles on the bottom of the sea near the galleon San Jose.

The exact location of the wreck of the San Jose, often called the “holy grail of shipwrecks,” was long considered one of history’s enduring maritime mysteries.

The 62-gun, a three-masted galleon, went down on June 8, 1708, with 600 people on board as well as a treasure of gold, silver and emeralds during a battle with British ships in the War of Spanish Succession.

The treasure is worth as much as $17 billion by modern standards.

It has been the subject of legal battles between several nations as well as private companies.

On Monday, President Ivan Duque also announced additional discoveries of ships.

“One ship is of the Colonial period, and the other one, from preliminary analysis, belongs to the period of our Republic of our history.”