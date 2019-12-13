Climate change advocate Greta Thunberg named TIME Magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, attends an interview with AP before the Climate Strike, at City Hall, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in New York. Tens of thousands of protesters joined rallies on Friday as a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action against climate change began ahead of a U.N. summit in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old advocate for climate change, is TIME magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year.

She’s the youngest person to ever be named by the magazine.

The teen has become known for her speeches and stance in environmental activism, drawing large crowds with her appearances at protests and other events.

This photo provided by Time magazine shows Greta Thunberg, who has been named Time’s youngest “person of the year” on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The media franchise said Wednesday on its website that Thunberg is being honored for work that transcends backgrounds and borders. (Time via AP)

Others considered for the award were President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the anonymous whistleblower who launched the impeachment probe.

In a separate poll titled “TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year Reader Poll,” the pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong were chosen as the Person of the Year.