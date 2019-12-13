Climate change advocate Greta Thunberg named TIME Magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old advocate for climate change, is TIME magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year.
She’s the youngest person to ever be named by the magazine.
The teen has become known for her speeches and stance in environmental activism, drawing large crowds with her appearances at protests and other events.
Others considered for the award were President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the anonymous whistleblower who launched the impeachment probe.
In a separate poll titled “TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year Reader Poll,” the pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong were chosen as the Person of the Year.