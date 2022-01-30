Cincinnati goes to the Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

KANSAS CITY (WDTN) – The Bengals are going to their third Super Bowl in Bengals history and their first Super Bowl since 1989.

Bengals fans began arriving in Kansas City on Saturday, our 2 NEWS sports reporters said, and many are feelin’ good about their team and asking “Who Dey think gonna beat those Bengals”

Overtime:

The Bengals score, making their way to the Super Bowl with a score of 27-24

Fourth Quarter:

The Chiefs score, tying the game at 24-24 leading to overtime.

Third Quarter:

The Bengals have caught up, tying the game at 21 to 21.

Half Time:

The Bengals have started to make up some ground, but The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to hold the lead at 21 to 10.

First Quarter:

The Kansas City Chiefs take the lead at a score of 7 to 3.

Follow the score here on WDTN.com