Chula Vista police execute search warrant at home of missing mother with Hawaii ties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police in Chula Vista, California executed a search warrant on Friday, May 7, at the home of a missing woman who once lived in Hawaii.

Maya Millete is a graduate of Radford High School and is a mother of three.

Friday marks four months since Millete went missing. She was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 7, and an initial search warrant was served at the home in late January.

Multiple agencies are now involved in the search, including the FBI and NCIS.

Upwards of 20 other search warrants have been written that include cars, cell phones, call records, financial records and social media data since the first warrant was served at the home.

Millete’s husband, Larry, and their three children were home when police arrived on Friday afternoon. Family cars were inside the garage at one point and an evidence van was parked in the driveway.

Many friends, loved ones and even strangers have participated in countless searches and rallies to find Millete. News of the search warrant brought dozens of her supporters to the neighborhood, where they gathered and hoped for an update on the case.

Millete’s sister has led much of the search and told KHON2 that she is grateful authorities have not stopped looking for her sibling.

“We’re hoping we’ll have our closure soon, we’re hoping we’ll have our answers soon and that our nightmare is gonna end. That’s what we’re hoping for, and we’re glad that the Chula Vista police are doing whatever they can to help us find my sister and help us get an answer.” Maricris Drouiallet, Maya Millete’s sister

Drouiallet says the family is grateful for the support from Hawaii.

Police say Millete’s husband has hired an attorney and was no longer answering their questions.