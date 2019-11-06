Chris Brown hosts Yard Sale at his home in Los Angeles

Large crowds are expected to be on hand Wednesday for a yard sale hosted by singer-songwriter Chris Brown.

The “run it” singer took to Twitter Monday to announce details of the sale at his home in Tarzana, California.

DA CRIB…. ❤️ 2 day event pic.twitter.com/WnsN2Zp2U0 — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) November 6, 2019

Among the items expected to be sold include apparel, marked down designer items and memorabilia belonging to the grammy winning artist.

The Los Angeles Police department says they are aware of the situation and will take necessary precautions to control the expect crowds.

There is no word on whether Brown himself will be in attendance for the yard sale.