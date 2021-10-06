Chinese-American veterans pay homage to those that served in World War II

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chinese-American veterans gathered at the World War II memorial at the National Mall and paid homage to those who served in that conflict.

For the veterans that gathered, the tribute given to each state stirred up memories of the battles that were fought during World War II.

“A Japanese fighter plane flew right over my head 100 feet with machine guns firing.” Raymond Lee, Pennsylvania veteran

“It’s such an honor and privilege to thank them for service. It’s important to thank those who served during that era,” said Clarence K.K. Chinn, Hawaii veteran.

Chinese-American veterans from all over the country received the Congressional Gold Medal. However, for many of these men, women and their families, there is a new battle that they have faced. Across the United States, there have been nearly 3,000 recorded Asian hate crimes in 2021.

Those who were at the World War II memorial hope they can get a message across.

“We’re all part of the U.S., America. This is a message that says we love this country, this is where we want to make our home,” explained Ed Gor, CA Veteran Recognition Project.

Most of the people being targeted by these hate crimes have been predominantly women and the elderly.