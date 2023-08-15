(WHNT) — Chick-fil-A is planning to introduce two new “fall flavors” at the end of the month.

On Tuesday, the chicken chain announced plans to debut a Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and a brand-new milkshake offering at participating restaurants across the country on Aug. 28.

The former, described as a “twist” on the original Chick-fil-A sandwich, features a breaded chicken filet topped with pimento cheese, pickled jalapeno peppers and a drizzle of honey.

The sandwich was previously tested in North and South Carolina back in 2020 before being selected for the national menu, according to Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is planning a nationwide rollout of its Honey Pepper Pimento Cheese Sandwich on Aug. 28. (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A)

This season’s newest milkshake — the Caramel Crumble Milkshake — will also be available for purchase this month. Said to be inspired by “the flavors that caramelize at the bottom of a blondie pan,” the shake consists of Icedream (Chick-fil-A’s soft-serve-like frozen dairy product) infused with the flavors of “butterscotch caramel” and topped with blondie pieces, whipped cream and a cherry.

This item, too, is making its way to the national menu after what’s said to be a successful test in Salt Lake City in 2021 (when it was known as the Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake).

Chick-fil-A encouraged diners to contact their local restaurants to inquire about availability of both items on Aug. 28. The sandwich, though, will not be available at Hawaii locations, Chick-fil-A confirmed.