HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been around forever, but now there is some new competition for Kraft’s Mac & Cheese.
[Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android for all the latest Hawaii News]
Cheetos and it’s parent company Pepsico say that they’ve got a winner in their new macaroni dishes.
The company is launching three flavors of its new Cheetos branded mac ‘n’ cheese, Bold-and-Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy, and last but not least, Cheesy Jalapeno.
The food wizards at Pepsico have already collected audience research that suggests they’ve got a winning idea.
The concept came from a fan who was already using Cheetos to make a home-made mac ‘n’cheese.
It seems members of the Cheetos cult are serious about developing and sharing recipes.
The new mac ‘n’ cheese will be available in boxes and single-serve cups, and only at Walmart stores.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Cheetos releases its own mac ‘n’ cheese
- Inter-island quarantine reinstated for neighbor island travel after Oahu cases spike
- New restrictions with more enforcement on Oahu as COVID cases surge
- Inspired by his brother’s victorious fight against drug abuse, Hawai’i’s Maki Pitolo returns to the UFC this Saturday
- COVID survivor warns of gaps in exposure, prevention and plasma treatment