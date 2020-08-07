Cheetos releases its own mac ‘n’ cheese

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been around forever, but now there is some new competition for Kraft’s Mac & Cheese. 

Cheetos and it’s parent company Pepsico say that they’ve got a winner in their new macaroni dishes.

The company is launching three flavors of its new Cheetos branded mac ‘n’ cheese, Bold-and-Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy, and last but not least, Cheesy Jalapeno.

The food wizards at Pepsico have already collected audience research that suggests they’ve got a winning idea.

The concept came from a fan who was already using Cheetos to make a home-made mac ‘n’cheese.

It seems members of the Cheetos cult are serious about developing and sharing recipes.

The new mac ‘n’ cheese will be available in boxes and single-serve cups, and only at Walmart stores.

