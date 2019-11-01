Check your flour, recall on additional King Arthur 5 lb. bags

National
Posted: / Updated:

More King Arthur Flour lot numbers are being recalled. (FDA)

King Arthur Flour, Inc. issued a voluntary recall on Friday, Nov. 1. after being notified by ADM Milling Co. that Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5 lb. had the potential presence of E. coli 026 which was discovered through sampling.

The brand issued a wider recall on their 5 lb. and 25 lb. bags on Oct. 3. That recall, the Best Used by Dates and Lot codes can be seen here.

Friday’s recall affects the items below:

Best Used by Date 12/09/19: Lot codes L18A09A & L18A09C

Best Used by Date 01/08/20: Lot code A19A08A

This new information only applies to “Best Used By” dates already disclosed in the prior release. No additional Best Used By dates are introduced as a result of these three updated lot codes.

King Arthur Flour has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses to date related to this product.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story