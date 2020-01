The Charmin RollBot is on display during a Procter & Gamble news conference before CES International, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

It’s something many of us dread.

You’re in the bathroom, you need toilet paper, but there’s none left.

Now Charmin has a solution.

At a recent tech show, the company unveiled a robot that will deliver a roll of toilet paper to you in your time of need.

You can summon the “Roll Bot” with your smartphone using Bluetooth.

No word yet on when “Roll Bot” might be available in stores.