Central Nevada rocked by 6.5 earthquake, numerous aftershocks

by: Caroline Bleakley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Geological Service reports a magnitude-6.5 earthquake in remote western Nevada, about 35 miles outside Tonopah.

The first quake struck around just after 4 a.m. and has been followed by a series of strong aftershocks with two of them measuring around 5.0 magnitude.

The quake was felt in California and Utah and some report feeling it in Las Vegas, which is around 200 miles away from Tonopah.

As of 4:50 a.m., there has been a total of 10 earthquakes measuring in a range from 3.0 to 5.1. While most of the quakes were near Tonapah, some have also been reported near Hawthorne and Gabbs, Nevada.

There has been no report of injuries or damage, at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

