Celine Dion announces final dates for Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KHON2) - Her heart may go on, but not her Las Vegas residency.

After 15 years of performances in two productions, Celine Dion says her stay at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace will end on June 8, 2019.

The Canadian songstress says she has mixed emotions about the final run.

In a message posted to social media, she wrote:

"I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run. Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It's been an amazing experience and I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special."

Since March 2003, Dion has performed 1,089 shows to 4.5 million fans at the Colosseum.

Tickets for the final 28 performances go on sale Friday.

