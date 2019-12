HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who played the roles of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch for decades on Sesame Street has died.

The news came just more than a year after Caroll Spinney retired.

He worked on Sesame Street since the show began in 1969.

Spinney not only voiced Big Bird, but he was also the man inside the character’s suit.

He died at his home in Connecticut and was 85-years-old.