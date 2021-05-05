Canned black beans recalled over compromised seals that could lead to serious illness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Faribault Foods, Inc. is recalling 15 ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Black Beans and 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Chili Beans.

The voluntary recall is due to compromised hermetic seals.

The hermetic seal issues may cause the cans to leak, bloat or allow bacteria to grow inside the product which could lead to serious illness.

According to company’s announcement, Clostridium botulinum poisoning can begin from six hours to two weeks after consumption. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness.

Botulism poisoning can cause paralysis of the breathing muscles, the company added, which can result in death unless breathing assistance is provided.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

This event only affects the lot codes listed below, which are printed on the bottom of the can.

Product Lot Number Distribution Dates S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By JAN 31 2023

1329A 032 21 Feb. 2021-April 2021 S& W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By Feb. 01 2023

1329A 033 21 Feb. 2021-April 2021 S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By Feb. 02 2023

1329A 034 21 Feb. 2021-April 2021 S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By Feb. 03 2023

1329A 035 21 Feb. 2021-April 2021 O Organic Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By Feb. 03 2023

981A 035 21 Feb. 2021-April 2021 O Organic Organic Chili Beans, 15 oz. Best By Feb. 04 2023

978A 036 21 Feb. 2021-April 2021

Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should return them to the store where purchased for a refund or replacement.