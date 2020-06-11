Canceled: 2020 Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals

INDIO, CA – APRIL 13: Recording Artist Vince Staples performs onstage the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

(KTLA) — The massive Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals are fully canceled for 2020, Riverside County health officials announced Wednesday.

The events that usually take place across three weekends in April were previously postponed until October. But as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing in the region, public health officials decided they couldn’t be held this year.

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county’s public health officer, said in a written statement. “In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.”

The announcement comes a day after Billboard reported that AEG, owner of festival promoter Goldenvoice, laid off 15% of its staff and instituted pay cuts for many others in the face of uncertainty over whether the events could take place this year.

“It is clear now that live events with fans will not resume for many months and likely not until sometime in 2021,” AEG chief Dan Beckerman wrote in an email to employees.

Kaiser said he was aware the cancellations carry a human cost.

“These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted,” he said. “My first priority is the health of the community.”

About 40% of Coachella ticket holders had already requested a refund, according to Billboard.

Goldenvoice and AEG had not commented on the cancellations as of Wednesday afternoon. When the events were rescheduled for October, ticket holders were able to request a refund or transfer their pass to a new date.

