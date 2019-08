Some trouble for amazon.

Folks are calling the cops on their delivery drivers.

Earlier this week, the company announced it was cutting ties with FedEx because it was rolling out its own delivery service.

No problem there, except the company is now using unmarked white vans to drop off their orders.

People in one Georgia town–believing the vans to be suspicious–started calling the cops. While the callers were praised for looking out for their neighborhood, there was no need to worry.