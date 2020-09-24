California moves to ban new gas-powered cars by 2035

California will stop selling new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035.

SACRAMENTO (KHON2) — California will stop selling new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement on Sept. 23, saying the move will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in the nation’s most populous state, home to 40 million people.

“I couldn’t be more proud today to sign this executive order moving forward by not denying people the ability to keep their cars after 15 years,” said Gov. Newsom. “You can still keep your internal combustion engine car. You can still have a market for used cars. You can trade and transfer those cars. We’re not taking anything away.”

The ban carries huge potential impacts for the U.S. automobile industry and is likely to meet opposition from President Trump, who wants to roll back tougher Obama-era auto emissions standards.

California would be the first state to phase out gas-powered vehicles.

At least 15 other countries have made similar commitments, including Germany, France and Norway.

Latest Stories on KHON2