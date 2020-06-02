California man allegedly caught eating 90-year-old grandmother’s body

RICHMOND, Calif. – A 37-year-old Northern California man was arrested on suspicion of killing his 90-year-old grandmother and trying to eat her body Monday afternoon.

Richmond officers responding to a 911 call of a man standing over a woman’s bloody body allegedly found 37-year-old Dwayne Wallick in the act of eating his grandmother, Ruby Wallick, The Mercury News reports.

Officers confronted Wallick inside the Club Court home he shared with his grandmother, located in a quiet, residential neighborhood of the city.

When officers entered the home Wallick was “digging in her flesh,” according to A Bay City News report. Wallick allegedly ignored orders to stop and officers had to use a stun gun to subdue and arrest him.

There is no official cause of death yet for Ruby Wallick.

Dwayne Wallick was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. Police said the motive is not yet known and the possible role drugs may have played in the gruesome incident is still under investigation.

Wallick will be booked pending his release from the hospital.