Burglar calls 911 after getting stuck in escape room

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) - A burglar ran into some trouble early Sunday morning when he couldn't find his way out of an escape room in Vancouver, Wash.

So he called 911.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to NW Escape Experience after the burglar claimed his home was being broken into and gave a fake address.

He reportedly took a cell phone, TV remote, and a beer from the fridge prior to calling.

"The sheriff said he had a burrito and he was settling in to have a breakfast and a beer, I guess, and then got scared because he couldn't get out," said Rob Bertrand, owner of NW Escape Experience.

The burglar had broken the back door trying to get in, and couldn't remember where the other door was.

"We started thinking about it and yeah, it's really funny," Bertrand said. "I'm proud to say I'm the only escape room in the Northwest that has a 100-percent capture rate of criminals."

While the burglar called authorities, he managed to eventually get out on his own. Deputies said they found him lurking around the strip mall.

The suspect was later identified as Rye Daniel Wardlaw. He was arrested after authorities interviewed him and had evidence linking him to the burglary. He faces a charge of second-degree burglary.

Despite the ordeal, NW Escape Experience was back to normal on Tuesday.