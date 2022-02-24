HONOLULU (KHON2) — BTS is heading to Las Vegas this spring!

The K-pop group will perform four shows at the Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are expected to sell out.

The “Permission to Dance on Stage” concerts will be held on April 8, 9, 15, and 16.

For those who can’t get their hands on tickets, there will be a paid in-person event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena where ARMY can watch the concert in real-time on a large screen.

Fans will enjoy never-been-released photo card random box, BTS photo studio and more.

Registration to buy tickets via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program ends on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. PT.

The group is scheduled to perform at Seoul Olympic Stadium in Korea in early March.