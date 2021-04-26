Bruno Mars to return to Las Vegas with July performances

In this screengrab released on March 14, Bruno Mars of music group Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar and Hawaii-born Bruno Mars will return to Las Vegas this summer.

Mars has released six show dates, beginning with Fourth of July weekend at Park MGM.

Tickets for all six shows start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Friday, July 9, 2021

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Friday, July 23, 2021

Saturday, July 24, 2021

M life Rewards loyalty members will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. Click here for more information.