Bruno Mars to return to Las Vegas with July performances

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar and Hawaii-born Bruno Mars will return to Las Vegas this summer.
Mars has released six show dates, beginning with Fourth of July weekend at Park MGM.
Tickets for all six shows start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online here.
- Saturday, July 3, 2021
- Sunday, July 4, 2021
- Friday, July 9, 2021
- Saturday, July 10, 2021
- Friday, July 23, 2021
- Saturday, July 24, 2021
M life Rewards loyalty members will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. Click here for more information.