Bruno Mars teams up with Disney

Bruno Mars and Disney are collaborating on a new music film.

According to a statement, the singer will co-produce and star in a music-themed theatrical narrative feature.

It will be Mars’ first major film role.

There’s no name or details on the project yet.

Mars posted a video to social media on Thursday showing him playing the piano.

He plays the Disney classic ‘When you Wish Upon a Star’ — and writes “If your heart is in your dream, no request is too extreme, when you wish upon a star.”

He also captioned it with the hashtag ‘Mars meets the mouse’ and ‘I’m going to Disneyland.’

