Bruno Mars’ new shows in Vegas will be a phone-free experience

In this screengrab released on March 14, Bruno Mars of music group Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar and Hawaii-born Bruno Mars has announced more shows in Las Vegas.

Mars will be performing at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Dec. 17-18 and Dec. 30-31 at 9 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 a.m. HST, with prices starting at $99.50, plus applicable service charges. M life Rewards loyalty members can get pre-sale tickets on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. HST. To join the M life Rewards program, click here.

Mars’ performances at the Dolby Live will be a phone-free experience. That includes smart watches, smart accessories, cameras and other recording devices.

Upon arrival, these devices will be secured in pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests will be able to keep their phones at all times, but they must be secured in the pouches while in the performance space. Anyone seen using their device during the show will be escorted out of the venue.

Guests may access their phones during the show at designated phone use areas. The venue encourages attendees to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

Last summer, the singer had to postpone his Vegas performances due to “unforeseen circumstances.”